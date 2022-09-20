JAC Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th Compartment exam, madrassa results declared

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the class 10, 12 compartment exam results 2022. All the students who appeared in the board exams will be able to check their results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC has also published the result for Madrassa examination 2021 and 2022 and Madhyama (Sanskrit) exam results.

The Jharkhand board examination was conducted in an offline centre based mode. The Covid guidelines were followed by all the members present in the exam halls and they were strictly directed to maintain a social distance.

JAC Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Compartment results

Step 1: Go to jacresults.com.

Step 2: Click on the Secondary or Intermediate examination result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Submit and download scorecard.

Step 5: Take a printout of the page for future reference

If the official websites fail to load due to excessive traffic, then students can check the result through a text message by following the given format – To get results in the form of an SMS — Type — RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263. The JAC Jharkhand board class 12 result 2022 will be sent to students in the form of a text message on the same mobile number.