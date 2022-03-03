JAC Jharkhand Class 10 admit card released, check how to access

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 10 exam admit cards on the official website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students appearing for the exam can now collect it from their schools. For admit cards, the school authorities will have to login on the official website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in — with the registered passwords and login details.

The JAC class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from March 24 in offline centre-based mode, and will conclude on April 20, 2022.

JAC admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Step 2: Locate the ‘announcement’ tab on the homepage and click on the link for ‘Secondary Exam Admit Card’.

Step 3: A new window will open. Click on ‘school login’.

Step 4: Enter the registered passwords and login details.

Step 5: Click on submit and the JAC Class 10 secondary admit cards will be available.

This year, nearly eight lakh students are expected to appear for Class 10 and 12 in the state. The exams will be conducted in two sittings. The class 10 examinations will be conducted in the first sitting, while the class 12 in the second sitting, JAC officials said.

Officials have been asked to follow all Covid guidelines issued by the Government of India, and wearing a mask will be compulsory for all students and authorities present in the premises of exam centres. “We are all prepared for taking the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from March 24. The examination will take place in offline mode. However, all Covid guidelines including social distancing and wearing mask will be ensured at the examination places,” JAC Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told PTI earlier.