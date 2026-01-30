JAC Jharkhand Board Exams 2026: Schedule out for Classes 8th, 9th, & 11th

The schedule, released on the council’s websites — jacexamportal.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, shares the dates and shift timings for the examinations.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 04:23 PM IST
JAC Jharkhand Board Exams 2026: Schedule out for Classes 8th, 9th, & 11thThe board exams 2026 for Class 8th will commence on February 24, while the Class 11 examinations are set to begin on February 25. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the timetable for the upcoming 2026 board examinations for Classes 8, 9, and 11. The schedule, released on the council’s websites — jacexamportal.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, shares the dates and shift timings for the examinations. The board exams 2026 for Class 8th will commence on February 24, while the Class 11 examinations are set to begin on February 25. The exam for Class 9 exam will follow from February 28.

All exams will be conducted in two shifts daily, ensuring smooth management across the state’s schools. The JAC has emphasised that students should carefully review the timetable and prepare accordingly. The council also reminded candidates to download the official date sheet in PDF format from its website to avoid confusion.

JAC Class 11 Exam Schedule

According to the detailed timetable, Class 11 students will appear for three papers, each conducted in two shifts. Paper I will be held from 10:45 am to 12:00 pm in the morning and again from 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm. Paper II is scheduled from 10:45 am to 1:00 pm and later from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm, while Paper III will take place from 10:45 am to 1:00 pm and resume from 2:00 pm to 3:15 pm.

JAC Class 9 Exam Schedule

For Class 9, the council has fixed distinct timings as well. Papers 1 and 3 will be conducted in the morning session from 9:45 am to 1:00 pm, whereas Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

JAC releases admit cards for Class 10th 12

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has released the admit cards for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Students appearing for the board exams 2026 can access and download their hall tickets from the official portal, jacexamportal.in, using their school ID and password. As per the schedule, the Class 10 board exams will be conducted from February 3 to 17 in the morning shift, while the Class 12 exams are slated for February 3 to 23 in the afternoon session.

Both Jharkhand board examinations will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode and in a single shift. Meanwhile, the practical and viva-voce exams for JAC are scheduled from February 24 to March 7.

 

