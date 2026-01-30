JAC Jharkhand Board Exams 2026: Schedule out for Classes 8th, 9th, & 11th

The board exams 2026 for Class 8th will commence on February 24, while the Class 11 examinations are set to begin on February 25. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the timetable for the upcoming 2026 board examinations for Classes 8, 9, and 11. The schedule, released on the council’s websites — jacexamportal.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, shares the dates and shift timings for the examinations. The board exams 2026 for Class 8th will commence on February 24, while the Class 11 examinations are set to begin on February 25. The exam for Class 9 exam will follow from February 28.

All exams will be conducted in two shifts daily, ensuring smooth management across the state’s schools. The JAC has emphasised that students should carefully review the timetable and prepare accordingly. The council also reminded candidates to download the official date sheet in PDF format from its website to avoid confusion.