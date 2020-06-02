JAC Jharkhand Board Class 9th Result 2020: Result to be available soon, how to check

JAC 9th Result 2020 today (Representational image) JAC 9th Result 2020 today (Representational image)

JAC Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the result for class 9 today at its official website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. As many as 4.22 lakh students had appeared for the exams. The result for class 8 board exams is also expected this week as well as for the class 12 results, the board had announced to give results in July first week.

Read | JAC Jharkhand Board 9th Result 2020 Live Updates

To pass the exams, students need to score 33 per marks in a subject. For subjects having both practical and theory, students will need to score 33 per cent marks individually as well as overall. Last year, 4.89 lakh had appeared for the exams of which 84.58 per cent had passed.

Jharkhand JAC class 9 result: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Fill in details like roll number and security code

Step 4: JAC 9th result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Students need to take a print out of the result as it will act as a provisional mark sheet until the board releases the final one. Further, students will have to wait until 1 pm to check the result. Since heavy traffic is expected on the website, students might have to face a delay. Last year, the result display was late by several hours as the official website was crashed.

