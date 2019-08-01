JAC Jharkhand Board class 9 special result 2019 declared, Kodarma best and Singhbhum worst performing district

JAC Jharkhand Board class 9 special result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released the result for the special exams or compartment exams conducted for class 9 students in the Jharkhand Board. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their pass result on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

A total of 29,644 candidates enrolled for the exam of which 13,227 candidates cleared the exam. To pass the test, candidates need to score at least an aggregate of 33 per cent marks.

JAC Jharkhand board class 9 board result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘class 9 special exam result’ link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The highest pass percentage was recorded in Kodarma district where 83.216 per cent students cleared the exam followed by Seaikela and Palmu district with 80.365 and 72.913 per cent students clearing the exam. The lowest pass percentage was recorded from W Singhbhum district with 40.7 per cent students clearing the exam, closely at second last was Khunti at 40.31 per cent.