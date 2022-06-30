JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2022: When and where to check score card

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 12 board exam results for Commerce and Arts stream today. The class 12 result will be available from 2:30 pm. All the students who appeared in the board exams will be able to check their results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand board examination was conducted in an offline centre based mode. The Covid guidelines were followed by all the members present in the exam halls and they were strictly directed to maintain a social distance. The class 12 board exams were conducted between March 24 and April 25, 2022. The examination was held in the afternoon.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2022: When and where to check

Students can access their JAC class 12 board exam results 2022 through the official website or via SMS. If the official websites fail to load due to excessive traffic, then students can check the result through a text message by following the given format – To get results in the form of an SMS — Type — RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263. The JAC Jharkhand board class 12 result 2022 will be sent to students in the form of a text message on the same mobile number.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 90.71 per cent, where a total number of 3,31,056 students appeared in the class 12 board examination.

The arts stream recorded the highest passing percentage of 90.71 per cent, commerce was at 90.33 per cent and science at 86.89 per cent. In 2020, the science stream was the least performing stream with a total passing percentage of 59.72 per cent.