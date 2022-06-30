scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2022: When and where to check score card

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2022: Candidates, who appeared for the JAC class 12 exams, will be able to check their results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 30, 2022 11:12:40 am
JAC result, JAC class 12th result, Board exams 2022, Board resultsThe result will be declared at 2:30 pm today. (Representative image)

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 12 board exam results for Commerce and Arts stream today. The class 12 result will be available from 2:30 pm. All the students who appeared in the board exams will be able to check their results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand board examination was conducted in an offline centre based mode. The Covid guidelines were followed by all the members present in the exam halls and they were strictly directed to maintain a social distance. The class 12 board exams were conducted between March 24 and April 25, 2022. The examination was held in the afternoon.  

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2022: When and where to check

Students can access their JAC class 12 board exam results 2022 through the official website or via SMS. If the official websites fail to load due to excessive traffic, then students can check the result through a text message by following the given format – To get results in the form of an SMS — Type — RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263. The JAC Jharkhand board class 12 result 2022 will be sent to students in the form of a text message on the same mobile number.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 90.71 per cent, where a total number of 3,31,056 students appeared in the class 12 board examination.

Best of Express Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...
More Premium Stories >>

The arts stream recorded the highest passing percentage of 90.71 per cent, commerce was at 90.33 per cent and science at 86.89 per cent. In 2020, the science stream was the least performing stream with a total passing percentage of 59.72 per cent.  

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement