Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2022: Pass percentage improves, meet stream-wise toppers

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the class 12 results for Commerce and Arts stream today, i.e. June 30, 2022. Students can check their score cards on the official websites — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The overall pass percentage for class 12 is 97.42 per cent. The pass percentage recorded for the Arts stream is 97.42 per cent, and 92.74 per cent for Commerce. In the Arts stream, girls outshined boys by scoring an overall pass percentage of 97.76 per cent, while 96.94 per cent boys passed.

For the Commerce stream too, girls outshined boys by securing an overall pass percentage of 94.49 per cent, while boys had an overall pass percentage of 91.29 per cent.

Mansi Saha has topped the Class 12 exam in the Arts stream by scoring 474 marks. Nikky Kumari has topped from Commerce stream by scoring 478 marks.

While JAC released Commerce and Arts results today, the result of the science stream was released last week along with class 10 board exams. The pass percentage of class 12 Science stream was 92.25 per cent.

This year, the class 12 board exams were held from March 24 to April 25. Exams were held on the second shift of the day, which started from 2 pm.

In 2021, a total number of 3,27,235 students were successfully passed, of which 76,590 were from science, 1,89801 from arts, and 30,422 candidates from commerce. Last year, the Science stream had recorded a pass percentage of 64 per cent, which was an improvement as the pass percentage was only 59.72 per cent in 2020.

Last year, over 56000 students has secured first division while more than 19,000 students had secured the second division in the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Inter class 12 results.

However, since exams were not conducted due to surge in Covid cases, results were prepared using an alternate marking scheme. Students were evaluated based on their performances in class 11 where 80 per cent weightage was given to theory exams and 20 per cent to practical exams. For subjects that do not have a practical component or could not be conducted, students were awarded marks based on the internal assessment in those subjects.