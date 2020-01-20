JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 admit card released: Steps to download

JAC Board admit card out. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational) JAC Board admit card out. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representational)

JAC Jharkhand Board class 12, 10 Board admit card: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the model question paper and admit card for class 10 and 12 board exams 2020 at its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC Jharkhand Board exams datasheet has been out.

The class 10 exams will be held from March 8 to March 21 and class 12 board exams will be held from March 8 to March 27. Class 10 exams will be carried out in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm and class 12 exams in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The JAC class 10 pass percentage was 70.77.

JAC Jharkhand Board class 12, 10 Board admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link under ‘recent announcements’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

In JAC board 2019, 53,186 students cleared the science stream examination successfully meeting a pass percentage of 57 per cent, while 24,436 students passed the commerce examination touching a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent.

