JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th result to be released next week

JAC Class 10th result 2020: Check result at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com. Representational image/ file JAC Class 10th result 2020: Check result at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com. Representational image/ file

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the result of class 10 exam next week. Chairman, JAC, Arvind Pratap Singh told indianexpress.com, “There is some post evaluation process left which will be completed in a day or two, following which the result will be declared this week. The students can expect their results by Friday, July 10.”

Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam this year which was held between February 11 and February 28. The results of the Jharkhand state boards are usually announced in May, however, this time it saw a delay due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Once declared, students can check the results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results here at indianexpress.com by getting themselves registered with roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of class 12 exam is yet to be completed. “Though the evaluation process of both the board exams started on May 28, but the coronavirus induced lockdown has delayed the evaluation process on several occasions. The result of class 12 exam will be released month-end,” the chairman said. Around 2.8 lakh students appeared in the board exam this year. The council conducted the last paper of intermediate exams on March 27, days after lockdown imposed on March 25.

Last year, a total of 70.77 per cent students cleared the exam successfully, while 57 per cent cleared the intermediate exam. Any student who is not satisfied with their grades can apply for re-evaluation, and students who fail to clear the exams can appear for compartmental/ improvement exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd