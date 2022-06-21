JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022: When and where to check score card

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the class 10 board exam results today. The class 10 result will be available from 2:30 pm onwards. Candidates will be able to check their respective results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The JAC Jharkhand board exams were conducted in an offline pen and paper mode. The class 10 board examinations were held between March 24 and April 20, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts – morning and evening.

The candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand board exams can check their results through the official website. If due to heavy traffic the website is not working then the students can also check the JAC Class 10 board exam result 2022 via SMS. To check the result through a text message students need to type the text in the given format — Type JHA10<space>Roll Number and send it to 5676750, the JAC Class 10 board result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same mobile number.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 95.93 per cent. As many as 2,70,931 students passed with the first division, 1,33,924 with the second division, and 11,069 with the third division.

Also read | JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 not to be released tomorrow, official confirms

In 2020, Kodarma was the best performing district with 83.64 per cent, while Pakur was the worst performing district with 63.99 per cent. The pass percentage was 75.01 per cent. As many as 148051 students secured first division, 124036 second division, and 16841 secured third division, boys had performed better than girls in 2019 and 2020.