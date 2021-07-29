JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result declared, check direct link here

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 10 results today. Arbind Prasad Singh, chairman, JAC, told indianexpress.com, “The result will be declared today at 3 pm.” Students of class 10 can check their results at the official website of the board – jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2021: How to check scores
The JAC did not conduct the class 10 board exam this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Jharkhand Chief Minister, Heman Soren announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 exams stating “Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the Class 10th and 12 board examinations to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session.”
The Jharkhand board devised alternate assessment criteria to declare the class 10 results this year.
A total of 3,85,144 students had appeared for their matric exams in 2020, of which, 2,88,928 had passed it. Last year, class 10 pass percentage was 75.01 per cent which is the highest in the last seven years. Following the 2019 trend, boys had outperformed girls in 2020, however, the difference remained at only one per cent.
Since the exams could not be held this year amid the coronavirus outbreak, class 10 students will be evaluated through an alternate marking scheme. The result will be based on students' performance in class 9 final exams.
Arbind Prasad Singh, chairman, JAC, had told indianexpress.com, “The result will be declared today at 3 pm.” Students of class 10 can check their results at the official website of the board – jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. However, the websites are down due to heavy online traffic.
A total of 75.01 per cent of students had cleared the JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th exam successfully in 2020. A total of 2.88 lakh (2,88,928) students had cleared the secondary exam successfully out of 3.85 lakh (3,85,144) students who appeared.
Step 1: Visit the official website jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using details
Step 5: Result will appear, download
Around 3.8 lakh students who had registered for the class 10 exams will get their result soon. The link will soon be activated on official websites -- jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
In 2019 a total of 70.77 per cent of students cleared the exam successfully, while 57 per cent cleared the intermediate exam. A total of 1,67,916 candidates out of the 4,41,605 had secured the first division marks in 2019. In a rare case, the male students had performed better than the girls in the JAC class 10 exams in 2019. The passing percentage of the male students was recorded to be around 73 per cent as compared to female students’ 68.67 per cent
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 10 results today. Arbind Prasad Singh, chairman, JAC, told indianexpress.com, “The result will be declared today at 3 pm.” Students of class 10 can check their results at the official website of the board – jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.