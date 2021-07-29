JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result declared, check direct link here

jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. File.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 10 results today. Arbind Prasad Singh, chairman, JAC, told indianexpress.com, “The result will be declared today at 3 pm.” Students of class 10 can check their results at the official website of the board – jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2021: How to check scores

The JAC did not conduct the class 10 board exam this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. Jharkhand Chief Minister, Heman Soren announced the cancellation of class 10 and 12 exams stating “Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the Class 10th and 12 board examinations to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session.”

The Jharkhand board devised alternate assessment criteria to declare the class 10 results this year.

A total of 3,85,144 students had appeared for their matric exams in 2020, of which, 2,88,928 had passed it. Last year, class 10 pass percentage was 75.01 per cent which is the highest in the last seven years. Following the 2019 trend, boys had outperformed girls in 2020, however, the difference remained at only one per cent.