JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2021: How to check scores

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 10 results today. Arbind Prasad Singh, chairman, JAC, told indianexpress.com, “The result will be declared today at 3 pm.” Students can check the marks that they have scored on the official websites — jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE updates

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official websites — jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The Jharkhand government had announced the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. “Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the Class 10th and 12 board examinations to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said.

A total of 3,85,144 students had appeared for their matric exams in 2020, of which, 2,88,928 had passed it. Last year, class 10 pass percentage was 75.01 per cent which is the highest in the last seven years. Following the 2019 trend, boys had outperformed girls in 2020, however, the difference remained at only one per cent.