JAC Class 10th, Science 12th Result 2022 declared: How to check score card online, via SMS

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Science Result 2022: The School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahot and Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 10 and class 12 Science stream results today. The result was be declared at 2:30 pm via a press conference. All the students who appeared in the board examination can check their respective results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, class 10 recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.19 per cent.

Students should remember that to be promoted, a student needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. The JAC class 10 board examinations were conducted in an offline mode from March 24 to April 20, 2022. The board exams were divided into two shifts — the first shift began from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm and the second shift was conducted from 1:45 pm and was held till 5 pm.

JAC Jharkhand Class 10 result 2022: How to check results through website

Step 1: Visit the official websites — jac.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Jharkhand Class 10 board exam result 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill the required details – date of birth (DOB) and roll number or registration number

Step 5: Check and click on submit.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference as the class 10 board result is an important document.

JAC Class 10 result 2022: How to check results via SMS

The students can check their JAC Class 10 board exam results at the official website. Apart from the website students can also check the board exam result through a text message. To check the JAC board results via SMS candidates should send a message in the following format — Type JHA10<space>Roll Number and send it to 5676750 or type RESULT<space>JAC10<space>RollNumber and send it to 56263. After this JCA Class 10 board exam result, 2022 will send as an SMS to the same phone number.

In 2021, a total number of 4,33,571 students registered for the Jharkhand board examination. The overall passing percentage was 95.93 per cent out of which 95.96 percent of girls and 95.90 per cent of boys were successfully passed and promoted to Higher secondary.