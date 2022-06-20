scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
JAC Jharkhand Class 10th result 2022: Date, time and websites announced

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: All those students who had appeared for the class 10th board examinations can check their results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2022 4:50:54 pm
JAC Class 10 results 2022: Candidates, who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website of the state education board — bse.ap.gov.in. (Representative Image)

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 10 board exam results release date and time. The result is scheduled to be released on June 21 at 2:30 pm. All those students who had appeared for the class 10 board examinations can check their results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The JAC class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2022. The board exams were divided into two shifts – the first shift was held from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm and the second shift began from 1:45 pm and continued till 5 pm.

Last year, the JAC examination was conducted in an online mode due to the pandemic situation. However, this year the board examination was conducted in an offline centre based mode by following all the Covid guidelines issued by the Government of India. Students and teachers were strictly commanded to wear and carry extra marks with them and carry their own personal hand sanitizer.   

In 2021, a total number of 4,33,571 students registered for the Jharkhand board examination, and a total of 4,15,924 students appeared for the board examination out of which 95.96 per cent of girls and 95.90 per cent of boys passed and were promoted successfully. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 95.93 per cent.

In 2020, a total number of 3,85,144 students appeared for the board exams, of which, 2,88,928 students had cleared the secondary exam successfully and were declared passed. The overall passing percentage of class 10 was 75.01 per cent which was the highest in the last seven years while 57 per cent of students cleared the intermediate exam in 2019. 

It was a rare case, the male students had performed better than the girls in the JAC class 10 exams in 2019. The passing percentage of the male students was recorded to be around 73 per cent as compared to female students at 68.67 per cent.

