JAC Jharkhand Board 9th result: Pass percentage shoots up, Pakur district is best performer

JAC Jharkhand Board 9th result: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the board exam results today. The overall pass percentage has shot up to 97.425 per cent. This can be termed as the best result for Jharkhand Board class 9 in recent years. The worst performing district this year — Singhbhum — has got a better result than that of the best performing district of last year.

Overall pass percentage from the district was 93.8 per cent while the second last performer was Jamtara at 95.3 per cent. It is noteworthy that last year’s best performing district had scored 83.216 per cent pass percentage.

Last year’s best performer Kodarma district has emerged as second best this year. District-wise best performance this year has been delivered by Pakur with a pass percentage of 99.315 per cent. Kodarma is a close second at 99.234 per cent. Kodarma has improved performance as compared to last year as last year 83.216 per cent of students from the area cleared the JAC class 9 exam.

Male students have performed slightly better than females this year. Of the 19.8 lakh make students who appeared for the exam, 97.59 per cent cleared the exam while of the 21.82 lakh females who appeared for the exam 97.27 passed it. The overall pass percentage has improved drastically from 84.58 per cent last year to 97.42 this year.

This year, a total of 4,22,789 students had appeared for the exam of which 4,17,030 students appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 9 exam and 4,06,293 students have cleared the exam.

