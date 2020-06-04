scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 04, 2020
COVID19
JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check results at these websites

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 @jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in Live Updates: About 5.12 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 4, 2020 12:10:10 pm
JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the result of class 8 examination on Thursday, June 4. About 5.12 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Chairman Arvind Singh told indianexpress.com, “The results of class 8 exam will be declared today at 2 pm, following which it will be available on the websites.”

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites mentioned above. To check results through websites, click on the result link. Enter registration number, roll number and security code. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2020, Check updates 

JAC has started evaluating the answer sheets of class 10, 12, and the results can be expected by July. For the first time, the evaluation process would be broadcasted live through CCTV cameras. The arrangements have been made to keep an eye on protocols of social distancing being followed at various centres, secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said.

 

Live Blog

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 Live Updates: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, results to be available at websites by 2 pm, check updates 

12:06 (IST)04 Jun 2020
Private websites to check results

The results will be available at these private websites- examresults.in, indiaresults.com

11:52 (IST)04 Jun 2020
Ways to check result

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number

11:44 (IST)04 Jun 2020
How to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “result”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

11:19 (IST)04 Jun 2020
JAC to announce class 8th result today

The result of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) class 8 examination will be declared on Thursday, June 4. Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh told indianexpress.com, “The results of class 8 exam will be declared today. The results will be announced at 2 pm, following which it will be available at websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.”

JAC 8th result 2020 LIVE: Check result at these websites. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 Live Updates: Last year, a total of 84.58 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. A total of 13.91 per cent students scored grade A + while 30.32 per cent got grade A. As many as 22.73 per cent received grade B, 17.62 per cent grade C and 15.42 per cent grade D.

