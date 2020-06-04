JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check results at these websites

JAC 8th result 2020 LIVE: Check result at these websites. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh JAC 8th result 2020 LIVE: Check result at these websites. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the result of class 8 examination on Thursday, June 4. About 5.12 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Chairman Arvind Singh told indianexpress.com, “The results of class 8 exam will be declared today at 2 pm, following which it will be available on the websites.”

READ | When and where to check JAC 8th Result

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites mentioned above. To check results through websites, click on the result link. Enter registration number, roll number and security code. The results will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2020, Check updates

JAC has started evaluating the answer sheets of class 10, 12, and the results can be expected by July. For the first time, the evaluation process would be broadcasted live through CCTV cameras. The arrangements have been made to keep an eye on protocols of social distancing being followed at various centres, secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said.