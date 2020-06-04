JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020: How to check at jac.nic.in

JAC 8th Result 2020: The results will be released around 2 pm in the afternoon. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh JAC 8th Result 2020: The results will be released around 2 pm in the afternoon. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday will announce the results of the class 8 examinations held this year. The results will be released around 2 pm in the afternoon, an official confirmed to this website. As per reports over five lakh candidates appeared for the respective exams. All the students can access the results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in.

LIVE UPDATES | JAC Jharkhand Board 8th result today

In order to clear the JAC class 8 examinations, it is compulsory for a candidate to score at least 35 marks in each subject. Last year, nearly 4.89 lakh students had appeared for the JAC class 8 examinations and 84.58 per cent of students had cleared it.

READ | When and where to check JAC 8th Result

Jharkhand JAC 8th result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “result”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Read | JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2020: When and where to check result

Students can also access their results via SMS or email by registering with indianexpress.com. They will have to fill details in the box given below to get the latest updates –

Meanwhile, the council declared the class 9 results earlier this week and the class 12 results are expected to be released by the end of this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd