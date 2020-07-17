scorecardresearch
Friday, July 17, 2020
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check the assessment scheme, evaluation process

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2020 9:24:00 am
JAC 12th Result 2020, Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will release the results of class 12, Science, Commerce and Arts streams on Friday, July 17. Chairman, JAC, Arvind Pratap Singh told indianexpress.com, “Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the result of class 12 examination today at 1 pm via press conference in presence of the board officials. Unlike other years, the results of all the streams will be announced one the same day.”

Over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students who had appeared in the intermediate exam will get their results via websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The students can also check this website- exam-result.in to get result.

The exam was conducted from February 11 to 28. A total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,263) students appeared in the Arts stream, Commerce- 28,515, Science- 76,585. The results are usually released in May, however, this year it saw a delay due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases.

09:24 (IST)17 Jul 2020
How much required to pass exam

As per the minimum marks criteria, students need to obtain a minimum of 30 percent marks to be declared pass in the class 12 examination. Thus, at least 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total is needed to be declared pass.

09:19 (IST)17 Jul 2020
Check result at indianexpress.com

09:11 (IST)17 Jul 2020
How to get provisional marksheet

Students need to take a print out of the scorecard available online. This will act as a provisional mark sheet while the official one will be released by the school later.

08:59 (IST)17 Jul 2020
How to check JAC 12th result

To check result, the students need to click on the direct link available on the websites. Enter the registration number/ roll number. Results will be appeared on screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference

08:49 (IST)17 Jul 2020
Where to check JAC result

The result will be displayed at the official websites – jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in at 2 pm

08:34 (IST)17 Jul 2020
JAC to announce class 12 result today

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Last year, around 57 per cent students passed in the Science stream exam, while the pass percentage in Commerce stream touched at 70.44 per cent. Any student who is not satisfied with their grades can apply for re-evaluation, and students who fail to clear the exams can appear for compartmental/ improvement exam

