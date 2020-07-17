JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check the assessment scheme, evaluation process

JAC 12th Result 2020 LIVE: The students will get results at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh JAC 12th Result 2020 LIVE: The students will get results at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JAC 12th Result 2020, Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will release the results of class 12, Science, Commerce and Arts streams on Friday, July 17. Chairman, JAC, Arvind Pratap Singh told indianexpress.com, “Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the result of class 12 examination today at 1 pm via press conference in presence of the board officials. Unlike other years, the results of all the streams will be announced one the same day.”

Over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students who had appeared in the intermediate exam will get their results via websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The students can also check this website- exam-result.in to get result.

The exam was conducted from February 11 to 28. A total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,263) students appeared in the Arts stream, Commerce- 28,515, Science- 76,585. The results are usually released in May, however, this year it saw a delay due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases.

To check result, the students need to click on the direct link available on the websites. Enter the registration number/ roll number. Results will be appeared on screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference. In the class 10 result released this month, a total of 75.01 per cent students passed recording highest pass percentage in the last seven years.