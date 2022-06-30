JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2022: How to check Inter score card

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will announce the class 12 board exam results of Arts and Commerce streams today. The result is scheduled to release on June 30 at 2:30 pm. All the students who appeared in the board exams can check their respective results at the official website of JAC — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The class 12 board exams were held from March 24 to April 25. The Inter examination began at 2 pm as it was conducted in the second shift. The result of the science stream was released last week along with class 10 board exams.

Students need to keep their roll card handy to be able to view results. In case the website crashes, they can check score after some time.

JAC Jharkhand Class 12 result 2022: How to check results through website

Step 1: Visit any of the official JAC websites — jac.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘JAC Class 12 board exam result 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill the required details – date of birth (DOB) and roll number — and log in

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates must note, the details that are required to fill on the website while checking the board results are mentioned in the admit card or hall ticket.

JAC Jharkhand Class 12 result 2022: How to check results via SMS

To check the JAC board results via SMS, candidates will have to send a text message in the following format — Type JHA12<space>Roll Number and send it to 5676750 or

Follow this format: RESULT<space>JAC12<space>RollNumber and send it to 56263.

After this, the JCA Jharkhand class 12 board exam result, 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same mobile number.

In 2021, a total number of 3,27,235 students were successfully passed, of which 76,590 were from science, 1,89801 from arts, and 30,422 candidates from commerce.