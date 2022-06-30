JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result today at jac.nic.in

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 Live Updates on jacresults.com: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will delare the class 12 board exam result for commerce and arts streams on June 30 at 2:30 pm. All those students who had appeared for the class 12 board examinations of Commerce and Arts stream can check their results on the official websites — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The JAC Jharkhand class 12 theory board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, in an offline mode. The practical examinations were held from February 6 to 27, 2022. The examination began at 2 pm as it was conducted in the second shift.

Last year, the Jharkhand state board class 12 exams were not conducted due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The examination was cancelled keeping in mind the health and safety of students. The JAC class 12 results were prepared using an alternate marking scheme. Students were evaluated on the basis of their performances in class 11 and assessments. A total number of 3,31,056 students registered for the board examination out of which 3,27,235 students were successfully promoted and passed.