Thursday, June 30, 2022
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result today at jac.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 30, 2022 12:10:45 pm
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 Live Updates on jacresults.com: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will delare the class 12 board exam result for commerce and arts streams on June 30 at 2:30 pm. All those students who had appeared for the class 12 board examinations of Commerce and Arts stream can check their results on the official websites — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Read |JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2022: When and where to check score card

The JAC Jharkhand class 12 theory board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 25, in an offline mode. The practical examinations were held from February 6 to 27, 2022. The examination began at 2 pm as it was conducted in the second shift.

Last year, the Jharkhand state board class 12 exams were not conducted due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The examination was cancelled keeping in mind the health and safety of students. The JAC class 12 results were prepared using an alternate marking scheme. Students were evaluated on the basis of their performances in class 11 and assessments. A total number of 3,31,056 students registered for the board examination out of which 3,27,235 students were successfully promoted and passed.

Live Blog

Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Commerce, Arts results 2022 LIVE updates: Check at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

12:10 (IST)30 Jun 2022
When were Jharkhand Class 12 Arts, Commerce exams 2022 conducted?

11:54 (IST)30 Jun 2022
How to check Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Commerce, Arts results 2022 via SMS

If the official websites fail to load due to excessive traffic, then students can check the result through a text message by following the given format – To get results in the form of an SMS — Type — RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263. The JAC Jharkhand board class 12 result 2022 will be sent to students in the form of a text message on the same mobile number.

11:52 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Jharkhand JAC Class 12 Commerce, Arts results 2022 to be declared today

board exam, board result, jharkhand board exam result 2022 Students who had appeared for the class 12 board examinations can check their results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in. File.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Jharkhand board was 90.71 per cent, of which arts stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 90.71 per cent, commerce was at 90.33 per cent, and science at 86.89 per cent.

 

