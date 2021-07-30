JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2021: How to check marks online

JAC 12th Result 2021: Students may check their results on the websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the results of students who registered to appear for the class 12 board exams today at 2 pm. As soon as the results are declared, the students can check their results through the websites- jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jacresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Fill in details

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Students can download their mark sheet displayed on the screen and then later a get a printout for future reference. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheet is will be distributed by the schools. Having a mark sheet is crucial for class 12 students as it will help them in their college admission process

The Class 12 examinations were to be conducted in May and were set to commence on May 4 and end on May 22. However, the rise in Covid-19 cases led to the government announcing the postponement of Class 12 practical and written examinations.

Last year, the Council saw around 2.34 lakh students appearing for Class 12 examinations. Of these 2.34 lakh students, 1.29 lakh students appeared in the arts stream, 28,515 students appeared in the commerce stream, and 76,585 students appeared in the science stream.

In 2021, the overall pass percentage of class 12 students in the Arts stream was 82.07 per cent. Commerce was 77.37 percent and science was 59.72 percent.