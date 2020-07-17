JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020: How to check marks at jacresults.com

JAC 12th result 2020 at jacresults.nic.in JAC 12th result 2020 at jacresults.nic.in

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing the result of the 2.34 lakh students who registered to appear for the class 12 board exams today. The link to check results will be activated around 4:15 pm, as per the official statement by the Jharkhand Board. The students will get their results through the websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in..

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

While declaring the board exam results this year, JAC has been suffering a technical snag, it is likely that the link takes around 30 odd minutes to be activated after the declaration.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2020: How to check

To check results on the website, students, teachers, and parents can follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, jacresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Fill in details

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Students can download their mark sheet displayed on the screen. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. While the official mark sheet is delivered by the schools, however, the same can be delayed due to the lockdown. Having a mark sheet is crucial for class 12 students as it will help them in their college admission process.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks. The passing marks rules apply to each subject separately as well as on the entire result an aggregate. Students will have to pass both the practical and theoretical aspects of the results.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd