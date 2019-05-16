JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2019 declared @jacresults.com HIGHLIGHTS: Official, private websites to check results

JAC 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the results of Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The results will be available soon at the official websites jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com.
This year, 53,186 students cleared the Science stream examination successfully meeting a pass percentage of 57 per cent, while 24,436 students passed the Commerce examination touching a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent.
JAC Inter 12th (Science, Commerce) results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
JAC 12th Result 2019: Official websites to check results
All those students who had appeared for the examination this year will be able to check their respective results at the official websites — jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in
How to check JAC results via app
The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
JAC 12th results 2019: Pass percentage, other details
Jharkhand Board 12th Result: Previous year data
Last year girls outshine boys in the Jharkhand Class 12 Board exam results for science and commerce. However, boys outperformed girls in the Class 10 board exams, the result of which was declared on the same day.
JAC 12th result pass percentage of previous year
In science and commerce, the pass percentage dipped compared to 2016. Out of the 90,871 examinees in science, 47,589 passed the exams, securing a pass percentage of 52.36 per cent. In commerce, out of the 47,622 students, 28,618 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 60.09 per cent
Overall performance in Jharkhand Board exams
Last year, the pass percentage in science was 58.36 per cent and in the Commerce, it was 62.94 per cent. In 2010, the state witnessed the lowest pass percentage of 30.33 per cent in science. The lowest in commerce till date is 51.27 per cent in 2011.
JAC revaluation dates
The Jharkhand Board, Ranchi will announce the revaluation/ compartment exam dates soon after the publication of the result.
Class 10 result goof up in 2017
Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had to revise the result of Class 10 students as nearly 35,000 more students had cleared the examinations. They had earlier been declared ‘failed’ since the JAC had overlooked a crucial provision regarding language subjects. The results, declared on May 30, showed that of 4,693,311 students, who sat for the Boards, 2,68,308 students had cleared the exams — a pass percentage of 57.91, an all-time low for Class 10 since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005
JAC 12th result 2019: Exams held under strict security
While last year there were cases of malpractices reported, this year, tighter security arrangements were made. This includes the allotment of extra officials, banning of mobile devices on exam centres, JAC has managed to keep a tab on the cheating incidents so far.
JAC 12th Inter Science, Commerce results 2019 available now at the websites
How many students obtain first class in Science stream
In the Science stream, out of 93,298 students appeared, 20,447 students obtained first class, 30,874 students secured second class and 1,841 students got third class
JAC 12th results 2019: District wise performance in Science stream
Palamau- 65.17%
Giridi- 61.25%
Hazaribagh- 61.12%
Kodarma- 58.49%
Deogarh- 55.39%
Ranchi- 52.17%
Dumka- 50.99%
Ramgarh- 49.50%
Dhanbad- 48.73%
West Singhbhum- 47.24%
JAC 12th results 2019: Simdega tops among the districts in Commerce stream
District wise performance in Commerce stream
Simdega- 86.5%
Kodarma- 78.16%
Ranchi- 75%
Hazaribagh- 72.51%
Lohardagga- 72%
Khunti- 71.14%
About JAC
Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC is the board which looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th & 12th Exams in the state of Jharkhand. It came into existence on November 15, 2000 under act of assented and state Legislature of Jharkhand.
Pass percentage in Commerce stream touches 70.44%
This year, 24,436 students passed the Commerce examination touching a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent.
Pass percentage in Science stream touches 57%
This year, 53,186 students cleared the Science stream examination successfully meeting a pass percentage of 57 per cent
Websites to check JAC 12th results
The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in.
