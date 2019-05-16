JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2019 declared @jacresults.com HIGHLIGHTS: Official, private websites to check results

Toggle Menu
JAC 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the results of Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The results will be available soon at the official websites jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com. 

This year, 53,186 students cleared the Science stream examination successfully meeting a pass percentage of 57 per cent, while 24,436 students passed the Commerce examination touching a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent.

The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. To check result, students have to visit the official website and click on the Jharkhand JAC Intermediate results links.

JAC 12th results 2019: Pass percentage, other details

Jharkhand Board 12th Result: Previous year data

Last year girls outshine boys in the Jharkhand Class 12 Board exam results for science and commerce. However, boys outperformed girls in the Class 10 board exams, the result of which was declared on the same day.

JAC 12th result pass percentage of previous year

In science and commerce, the pass percentage dipped compared to 2016. Out of the 90,871 examinees in science, 47,589 passed the exams, securing a pass percentage of 52.36 per cent. In commerce, out of the 47,622 students, 28,618 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 60.09 per cent

Overall performance in Jharkhand Board exams

Last year, the pass percentage in science was 58.36 per cent and in the Commerce, it was 62.94 per cent. In 2010, the state witnessed the lowest pass percentage of 30.33 per cent in science. The lowest in commerce till date is 51.27 per cent in 2011.

JAC revaluation dates

The Jharkhand Board, Ranchi will announce the revaluation/ compartment exam dates soon after the publication of the result.

Class 10 result goof up in 2017

Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had to revise the result of Class 10 students as nearly 35,000 more students had cleared the examinations. They had earlier been declared ‘failed’ since the JAC had overlooked a crucial provision regarding language subjects. The results, declared on May 30, showed that of 4,693,311 students, who sat for the Boards, 2,68,308 students had cleared the exams — a pass percentage of 57.91, an all-time low for Class 10 since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005

JAC 12th result 2019: Exams held under strict security

While last year there were cases of malpractices reported, this year, tighter security arrangements were made. This includes the allotment of extra officials, banning of mobile devices on exam centres, JAC has managed to keep a tab on the cheating incidents so far.

JAC 12th Inter Science, Commerce results 2019 available now at the websites

How many students obtain first class in Science stream

In the Science stream, out of 93,298 students appeared, 20,447 students obtained first class, 30,874 students secured second class and 1,841 students got third class

JAC 12th results 2019: District wise performance in Science stream

Palamau- 65.17%

Giridi- 61.25%

Hazaribagh- 61.12%

Kodarma- 58.49%

Deogarh- 55.39%

Ranchi- 52.17%

Dumka- 50.99%

Ramgarh- 49.50%

Dhanbad- 48.73%

West Singhbhum- 47.24%

JAC 12th results 2019: Simdega tops among the districts in Commerce stream

District wise performance in Commerce stream

Simdega- 86.5%

Kodarma- 78.16%

Ranchi- 75%

Hazaribagh- 72.51%

Lohardagga- 72%

Khunti- 71.14%

About JAC

Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC is the board which looks after the education system of Jharkhand and is responsible for conducting 10th & 12th Exams in the state of Jharkhand. It came into existence on November 15, 2000 under act of assented and state Legislature of Jharkhand.

Pass percentage in Commerce stream touches 70.44%

This year, 24,436 students passed the Commerce examination touching a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent.

Pass percentage in Science stream touches 57%

This year, 53,186 students cleared the Science stream examination successfully meeting a pass percentage of 57 per cent

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2019 declared HIGHLIGHTS: In the science stream, out of 93,298 students appeared, 20,447 students obtained first class, 30,874 students secured second class and 1,841 students got third class. Meanwhile, in the Commerce stream, out of 34,686 students appeared, 7,115 students obtained first class, 15,428 students secured secured second class and 1,886 students passed with third class.

Last year, the pass percentage for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent and that for the commerce stream is 60.09 per cent, which was lower than the pass percentage of the last year, 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce.

