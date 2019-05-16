JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2019 declared @jacresults.com HIGHLIGHTS: Official, private websites to check results

JAC 12th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the results of Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The results will be available soon at the official websites jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com.

This year, 53,186 students cleared the Science stream examination successfully meeting a pass percentage of 57 per cent, while 24,436 students passed the Commerce examination touching a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent.

JAC Inter 12th (Science, Commerce) results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. To check result, students have to visit the official website and click on the Jharkhand JAC Intermediate results links.