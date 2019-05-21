JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2019 @jac.nic.in LIVE updates: Result at 2 pm, websites to check

Toggle Menu
According to the officials, the result will be declared at 2 pm at the official websites, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2019 LIVE updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the result for the Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts stream exam today, May 21. According to the officials, the result will be declared at 2 pm at the official websites, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2019. Around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for the Jharkhand Board exam in Arts stream.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear

Students can also check their result via SMS. Candidates need to type, RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO – Send it to 56263

Goof-up happened last year

Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had to revise the result of Class 10 students as nearly 35,000 more students had cleared the examinations. They had earlier been declared ‘failed’ since the JAC had overlooked a crucial provision regarding language subjects. The results, declared on May 30, showed that of 4,693,311 students, who sat for the Boards, 2,68,308 students had cleared the exams — a pass percentage of 57.91, an all-time low for Class 10 since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005

Overall performance in Jharkhand Board exams

Last year, the pass percentage in science was 58.36 per cent and in the Commerce, it was 62.94 per cent. In 2010, the state witnessed the lowest pass percentage of 30.33 per cent in science. The lowest in commerce till date is 51.27 per cent in 2011.

JAC 12th result pass percentage of previous year

In science and commerce, the pass percentage dipped compared to 2016. Out of the 90,871 examinees in science, 47,589 passed the exams, securing a pass percentage of 52.36 per cent. In commerce, out of the 47,622 students, 28,618 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 60.09 per cent

How to check JAC results via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. To check result, students have to visit the official website and click on the Jharkhand JAC Intermediate results links.

How to check JAC 12th Arts result via SMS

Students can also check their result via SMS. Candidates need to type, RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO – Send it to 56263

When and where to check JAC 12th Arts result

The result will be declared at 2 pm at the official websites, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2019

Jharkhand JAC Arts class 12 intermediate result LIVE updates: Over 3 lakh students had appeared for Jharkhand board class 12 exams across 436 exam centers - across the three streams — commerce, arts and science. The result will be announced by the JAC, Ranchi today at 2 pm while the exams were conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019.

