JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2019 @jac.nic.in LIVE updates: Result at 2 pm, websites to check

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2019 LIVE updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the result for the Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts stream exam today, May 21. According to the officials, the result will be declared at 2 pm at the official websites, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The exams were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2019. Around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for the Jharkhand Board exam in Arts stream.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Students can also check their result via SMS. Candidates need to type, RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO – Send it to 56263