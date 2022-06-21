JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Check toppers list, scores at jacresults.com

JAC 10th result 2022 Live Updates: Students will be able to check results at the official websites -jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 10th Result 2022, Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 10 board exam results today. The announcement will be made via a press conference at 2:30 pm. Once declared, students will be able to check results at the official websites –jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The class 10 state board theory examination started on March 24 and ended on April 20 while the practical exams were held from February 6 to 27, 2022. This year, the exams were conducted at exam centres in pen and paper mode.

In 2021, JAC conducted the class 10 board examination in online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 4,15,924 students had appeared for the board examination out of which 95.96 per cent of girls and 95.90 per cent of boys cleared the board exams. The board recorded an overall passing percentage of 95.93 per cent.