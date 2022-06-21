JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Check toppers list, scores at jacresults.com

JAC 10th Result 2022, Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 10 board exam results today. The announcement will be made via a press conference at 2:30 pm. Once declared, students will be able to check results at the official websites –jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The class 10 state board theory examination started on March 24 and ended on April 20 while the practical exams were held from February 6 to 27, 2022. This year, the exams were conducted at exam centres in pen and paper mode.
In 2021, JAC conducted the class 10 board examination in online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 4,15,924 students had appeared for the board examination out of which 95.96 per cent of girls and 95.90 per cent of boys cleared the board exams. The board recorded an overall passing percentage of 95.93 per cent.
JAC conducted the class 10 board exams in online mode last year. A total of 4,33,571 students registered for the Jharkhand board examination out of which 4,15,924 students appeared for the board examination. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 95.93 per cent out of which 95.96 per cent of girls and 95.90 per cent of boys passed the exams successfully.
As per the minimum marks criteria, students need to obtain a minimum of 30 percent marks to be declared passed in the matric examination. Thus, at least 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total is needed to be declared pass.
The results of Jharkhand Academic Council JAC 10th results 2022 will be available in private websites, examresults.in, indiaresults.com. Around 3 lakh students appeared for this examination that was conducted in March-April 2022. Apart from this, students can visit the official websites - jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC Jharkhand board class 10 result will be available from 2:30 pm onwards. Candidates will be able to check their respective results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The JAC class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2022. The board exams were divided into two shifts – the first shift was held from 9:30 am till 12:45 pm and the second shift began from 1:45 pm and continued till 5 pm.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 10 board exam results today. The result will be announced via press conference at 2:30 pm post which the result link will be activated at the official websites. - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in