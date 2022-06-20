JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 not to be released tomorrow, official confirms

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will not release class 12 result tomorrow, i.e. June 21, 2022, a senior official from the department told indianexpress.com. More information about class 12 result will soon be announced on the official websites — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, the exams were conducted in an offline, pen and paper mode but authorities and children were instructed to strictly follow the important Covid guidelines. The theory exams were held from March 24 to April 25, and practical exams were held from February 6 to 27, 2022.

Last year, the JAC Jharkhand Board had cancelled the class 12 exams due to the increase in Covid cases across the state. Therefore, the Board had to adopt an alternate assessment method. In this method, students were evaluated on the basis of their performances and assessments of class 11.

Through this method, a total of 3,27,235 students had passed the exams out of the 3,31,056 registered students. The overall passing percentage was 90.71 per cent, of which arts stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 90.71 per cent, commerce was at 90.33 per cent, and science at 86.89 per cent.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage was lower. In the arts stream was 82.07 per cent where female students delivered a better performance in the stream as 84.20 were females and 79.94 males whereas, in commerce stream, it was 77.37 per cent, and the science stream was the least performing stream with a pass percentage of 59.72 per cent.

The source has also confirmed that class 10 result will be declared tomorrow, i.e. June 21, at 2:30 pm. Students will be able to check their results on the official JAC websites after 2:30 pm. The confirmation comes a little after the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto told news agency PTI that the result for class 10 is to be announced in a day or two.