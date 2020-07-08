JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: How to check marks online

JAC class 10 result 2020 at jac.nic.in JAC class 10 result 2020 at jac.nic.in

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020: Marks obtained by a student in the Jharkhand Board class 10 exams will be released today. As per the latest announcement by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), the results will be available at 1 pm at the official websites, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. For subjects having both practical and theory, students will have to pass in each section separately, as per the rules. Last year 70.77 per cent of students who appeared for the exam could clear it.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020: How to check result

Students can check their marks by receiving a link in their inbox about the result as and when it is declared by registering in box below –

Students can also go the official website and check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official websites — jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ( to be available at 1 pm)

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Students need to take a print out of the scorecard available online. This will act as a provisional mark sheet while the official one will be released by the school later.

In 2019, the JAC class 10 topper — Priya Raj — had scored 99.2 per cent marks.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Board has released the results for class 9 and 11 earlier this month. In JAC class 11 result, of the 3,39,061 students as many as 95.53 per cent had cleared the exam. For JAC class 9 result, of over 4.22 lakh students appeared in the examination, as many as 97.42 per cent cleared it.

