Wednesday, July 08, 2020
COVID19
JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be available at these websites soon, check direct link

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Around 3.8 lakh students who had appeared in the class 10 exam this year can check the result through the websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2020 9:29:35 am
JAC 10th Result 2020, Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the result of class 10 exam on today at 1 pm. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam this year which was held between February 11 and 28.

According to the board, the evaluation process was completed last month after it was hampered on several occasions due to lockdown. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Live: Check update in Hindi 

To check result, the students need to click on the direct link available on the websites. Enter the registration number/ roll number. Results will be appeared on screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the class 12 exam is yet to be completed, and the result will be released month-end.

09:12 (IST)08 Jul 2020
JAC Class 10th result today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the result of the class 10 exam on July 8. The result will be declared at 1 pm. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam this year which was held between February 11 and February 28

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Last year, a total of 70.77 per cent students cleared the exam successfully, while 57 per cent cleared the intermediate exam. Any student who is not satisfied with their grades can apply for re-evaluation, and students who fail to clear the exams can appear for compartmental/ improvement exam.

