JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Result to be available at these websites soon, check direct link

JAC 10th Result 2020, Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the result of class 10 exam on today at 1 pm. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam this year which was held between February 11 and 28.

According to the board, the evaluation process was completed last month after it was hampered on several occasions due to lockdown. Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

To check result, the students need to click on the direct link available on the websites. Enter the registration number/ roll number. Results will be appeared on screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the class 12 exam is yet to be completed, and the result will be released month-end.