Declared! JAC 10th Result 2019: Pass percentage improved by 11%

JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 date and time: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the result of class 10 today. The overall pass percentage is 70.77 and the matric exam result is available at jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in.

The Jharkhand Board matric exams 2019 were conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019. The result was expected by April end by the same has not been declared as of yet. Last year, the result was out by May 12, 2019. This year, over 4 lakh students have appeared for the matric exam.

JAC 10th result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JAC class 10 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Once the result is declared, students can follow above-mentioned steps to check the result. Alternatively, one can also check the result via SMS. In order to check the result, students need to type RESULT<space>JAC10<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

In 2018, a total of 4,28,389 students appeared for the exam out of which 1.25 lakh students were girls and 1.28 lakh candidates were boys. The overall pass percentage was 59.48 per cent last year and the same is expected to go higher this year.