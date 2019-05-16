JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 declared @jac.nic.in Live Updates: Pass percentage at 70.77, boys outperform girls

JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: After releasing the result for class 12 this week, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 10 or matric examination result on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The results are now available on the official websites jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Last year, the result for class 10 was announced on June 12. The overall pass percentage was 59.48 per cent.

The Jharkhand Board matric exams 2019 were conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019. The result was expected by April end by the same has not been declared as of yet. Last year, the result was out by May 12, 2019. This year, over 4 lakh students have appeared for the matric exam.

JAC 10th result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JAC class 10 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Once the result is declared, students can follow above-mentioned steps to check the result. Alternatively, one can also check the result via SMS. In order to check the result, students need to type RESULT<space>JAC10<space>roll number and send it to 56263.