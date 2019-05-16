JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 declared @jac.nic.in Live Updates: Pass percentage at 70.77, boys outperform girls

JAC 10th Result 2019, Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 Live Updates: After releasing the result for class 12 this week, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 10 or matric examination result on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The results are now available on the official websites jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Last year, the result for class 10 was announced on June 12. The overall pass percentage was 59.48 per cent.
The Jharkhand Board matric exams 2019 were conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019. The result was expected by April end by the same has not been declared as of yet. Last year, the result was out by May 12, 2019. This year, over 4 lakh students have appeared for the matric exam.
JAC 10th result 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JAC class 10 result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Once the result is declared, students can follow above-mentioned steps to check the result. Alternatively, one can also check the result via SMS. In order to check the result, students need to type RESULT<space>JAC10<space>roll number and send it to 56263.
Girls outperform boys in Khunti with 76.436%
Overall pass percentage- 76.433%
Female: 76.436%
Male: 76.429%
Boys outperform girls in Hazaribagh
Overall pass percentage- 77.546%
Female- 77.097%
Male- 78.050%
Goof-up happened last year
Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had to revise the result of Class 10 students as nearly 35,000 more students had cleared the examinations. They had earlier been declared ‘failed’ since the JAC had overlooked a crucial provision regarding language subjects. The results, declared on May 30, showed that of 4,693,311 students, who sat for the Boards, 2,68,308 students had cleared the exams — a pass percentage of 57.91, an all-time low for Class 10 since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005
JAC revaluation dates
The Jharkhand Board, Ranchi will announce the revaluation/ compartment exam dates soon after the publication of the result.
How to check JAC results via app
The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. To check result, students have to visit the official website and click on the Jharkhand JAC Intermediate results links.
Simdega secures pass percentage of 67.373%
Overall pass percentage: 67.373%
Female: 69.708%
Male: 64.505%
Jharkhand Board 12th Result: Previous year data
Last year girls outshine boys in the Jharkhand Class 12 Board exam results for science and commerce. However, boys outperformed girls in the Class 10 board exams, the result of which was declared on the same day.
Pass percentage in Lohardaga touches 57.50%
The overall pass percentage in Lohardaga touched 57.505 per cent, with the girls outperformed boys securing a pass percentage of 58.974 per cent. The boys have secured a pass percentage of 55.86.
Pass percentage in Gumla touches 62.533%
Overall pass percentage: 62.533%
Female: 62.585%
Male: 62.475%
JAC 10th result 2019: Exams held under tight security
While last year there were cases of malpractices reported, this year, tighter security arrangements were made. This includes the allotment of extra officials, banning of mobile devices on exam centres, JAC has managed to keep a tab on the cheating incidents so far.
When and where to check JAC 10th results
The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in.
Ranchi secures pass percentage of 76.42; girls outperform boys
Ranchi
Overall pass percentage: 76.426%
Female: 76.535%
Male: 76.303%
Pass percentage in Commerce stream touches 70.44%
This year, 24,436 students passed the Commerce examination touching a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent.
How to choose a stream after class 10?
If you are in class 10, then it is that stressful time of the year where you are constantly being reminded by your school, parents, relatives to submit your preference for stream selection for class 11. Choosing the right stream after class 10 remains one of the toughest decisions a school student needs to make.
Jharkhand JAC 10th results 2019: Palamu tops with 79.74%
Distrit wise toppers
Palamu- 79.74%
Giridih: 79.17%
Hazaribagh: 77.54%
East Singhbhum: 77.26%
Khunti: 76.44%
Ranchi: 76.43%
Kodarma: 74.849%
Dhanbad: 72.798%
Garhwa: 71.949%
Ramgarh: 71.126%
Chatra: 69.651%
Bokaro: 68.774%
Simdega: 67.373%
Godda: 66.716%
Seraikela: 66%
Deoghar: 65.677%
West Signhbhum: 62.917%
Gumla: 62.533%
Sahenganj: 59.734%
Dumka: 58.676%
Lohardaga: 57.505%
Pakur: 54.595%
Latehar: 53.093%
Jamtara: 52.541%
JAC 12th Science, Commerce exams: Last year pass percentage
Last year, as many as 65,953 boys appeared for the science exams of which 34,110 passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 51.71 per cent. Out of the 24,918 girls, 13,479 passed. Their pass percentage 54.09 per cent was higher than boys. In Commerce, 15,012 of the 28,123 boys passed the exam, and 13,606 of 19,499 girls passed. The pass percentage for girls was 69.77 per cent against 53.37 per cent of boys.
Boys outperform girls with 72.99%
The boys have outperformed girls with a pass percentage of 72.99 per cent. The girls have secured a pass percentage of 68.67 per cent.
JAC 12th results 2019: District wise performance in Science stream
Palamau- 65.17%
Giridi- 61.25%
Hazaribagh- 61.12%
Kodarma- 58.49%
Deogarh- 55.39%
Ranchi- 52.17%
Dumka- 50.99%
Ramgarh- 49.50%
Dhanbad- 48.73%
West Singhbhum- 47.24%
How many students obtain first class in Science stream in JAC 12th results
In the Science stream, out of 93,298 students appeared, 20,447 students obtained first class, 30,874 students secured second class and 1,841 students got third class
Overall performance in Jharkhand Board exams
Last year, the pass percentage in science was 58.36 per cent and in the Commerce, it was 62.94 per cent. In 2010, the state witnessed the lowest pass percentage of 30.33 per cent in science. The lowest in commerce till date is 51.27 per cent in 2011.
Pass percentage increases by 11%
This year, the pass percentage took a significant jump of 11 per cent from last year to 70.77 per cent.
Palamau tops among districts
Palamau has topped among districts with 79.76 per cent
Jharkhand Academic Council
The Jharkhand Academic Council was established for holding and conducting examinations of Intermediate, Secondary, Madhyama and Madarsa from Vastaniyan to Fazil for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other examination as assigned to the council by the State Govt from time to time. Besides the Council also accords opening permission of school Inter College & School and recommends for their recognition to the HRD. It also recommends the madarsa well as Sanskrit School for their recognition to the HRD.
JAC 10th result 2019: How to check via website
Open JAC’s official website - jharresults.nic.in. Then click on the ‘Results’ tab and a new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Click on submit and your result will appear. Most state boards have announced the result of Inter exams keeping in mind the UG admission process
JAC 10th result 2019: How to check via app
The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number
JAC Class 10 results declared, pass percentage touches 70.77%
The results of Jharkhand board Class 10 examination has been declared. This year, a total of 70.77 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.
Websites to check JAC 10th results 2019
The students can check the results of Jharkhand Class 10 examination through the websites jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in
JAC 10th result 2019: Private websites to check results
The results of Jharkhand Academic Council JAC 10th results 2019 will be available in private websites, examresults.in, indiaresults.com. Over 6 lakh candidates appeared for this examination that was conducted in March
