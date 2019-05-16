Jharkhand Board JAC 10th result 2019 declared, pass percentage improves

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi released the results of class 10 or matric examinations today. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, jac.ac.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. This year’s pass percentage of JAC class 10 is 70.77.

Advertising

Read | JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 declared @jac.nic.in Live Updates

This year, 53,186 students cleared the matric exam from the science stream successfully meeting a pass percentage of 57 per cent, while 24,436 students passed from the commerce stream touching a pass percentage of 70.44 per cent. The highest pass percentage of 79.74 was recorded in the Palamu district and the lowest pass percentage of 52.54 was recorded from the Jamtara district.

JAC Board 10th results 2019: How to check

Students can visit the official websites- jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘download result link’

3. Enter registration number, roll number

4. Results will appear on the screen

5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

Also read | 10th result 2019: How to choose a stream after passing matric examination?

The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the results of Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

For Ranchi district, the total pass percentage rose to 76.42 per cent this year from 73.01 per cent last year. However, it ranks sixth among districts in the state. In Hazaribagh, the total pass percentage increased to 77.54 per cent this year from 74.79 per cent last year. Dhanbad district recorded a total pass percentage of 72.79 per cent, up from 62.03 per cent last year.

While all these districts reported an increase in the total pass percentage, districts such as Lohardaga, Gumla, Bokaro and Koderma reported a dip in the total pass percentage.

A total of 2,8,956 boys (61.79 per cent) boys cleared the examination successfully, while 1,25,878 girls have passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29.

Read | JAC 10th result news

Last year, the class 10 examination was conducted from March 8 to March 21, 2018. Boys outperformed girls and a total of students received the first division, students secured second division, and registered third division.

In 2018, a total of 4,28,389 students appeared for the exam out of which 1.25 lakh students were girls and 1.28 lakh candidates were boys. The overall pass percentage was 59.48 per cent last year.