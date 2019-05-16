Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019 declared: Websites to check results at jac.nic.in

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2019: After releasing the result for class 12 this week, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has published the class 10 or matric examination result today. The JAC 10th result is available on the official website jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Last year, the result for class 10 was announced on June 12. The overall pass percentage was 59.48 per cent.

LIVE UPDATES | JAC Jharkhand Class 10 results

The boys performed better scoring 72.99 pass percent while girls have registered 68.67 per cent. A total of 4,41,605 students applied of which 4,38,256 appeared, of which 3,10,158 passed.

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “Class 10 matric exam result”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In case the students want to apply for re-evaluation, the fees and application forms will be made available on the official website.

The Jharkhand Board matric exams 2019 were conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019. The result was expected by April end by the same has not been declared as of yet. Last year, the result was out by May 12, 2019. This year, over 4 lakh students have appeared for the matric exam.