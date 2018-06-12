Jharkhand JAC Matric 10th Result 2018 Highlights: Over 1 lakh failed, pass percentage stands at 59.48

JAC 10th Result 2018, Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018 Highlights: The result of Class 10th examination will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today at 4:00 pm at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to view the result, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as — examresults.in and indiaresults.com. The exams were conducted for Class 10th from March 8 to March 21 this year. JAC Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results were also declared on June 7 and the result for the Arts stream is yet to be announced. In Science stream the pass percentage of students stood at 48.34 per cent and in Commerce, it was 67.49 per cent.
Read | Declared! Jharkhand JAC Matric 10th results 2018 at jac.nic.in, over 1 lakh students fail
A total of 16,618 students got the first division and 26337 have registered second division in Class 12th Science. About 1711 students received third division in the Jharkhand Class 12 science exams. In Commerce, a total of 6127 students received the first division, 18266 students got the second division and 2770 obtained the third division. This time, the results were delayed due to refusal of various teachers to work during the summer vacations. Security measures were also taken by the Board such as installing CCTV cameras to prevent any instance of cheating.
The performance of Latehar district is worst, only 38.19% students could pass the class 10 examination.
Around 1,28,595 students failed this year Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 59.48 percent.
The results of Jharkhand JAC Class 10 examination have been declared. This year, 1,01,020 students secured first division draftin a pass percentage of 23%. 1,18,046 (27%) students secured second division, while 35,764 students (9%) got third division.
128956 boys (61.79%) boys have cleared the examination successfully, while 125878 girls have passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29.
District wise pass percentage
Hazaribagh- 74.75%
Ranchi- 72.93%
East Singbhum- 68.23%
Khunti- 66.93%
Sahebganj- 64.09%
Giridhi- 63.15%
Dhanbad- 68.19%
The results of Jharkhand JAC Class 10 examination have been declared. This year, 59.48 percent students have cleared the examination successfully.
The results of Jharkhand Academic Council JAC Class 10 examination has been declared. Over 4 lakh students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through jac.ac.in, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. ue to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.
The results of Class 10 examination will be declared today, June 12 at 4 pm. Once released, students will be able to check the results at the official websites, jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in. Over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year that was conducted from March 8 to March 21. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
Speaking indianexpress.com, JAC Chairman Arvind Pratap Singh said that the results of Class 10 examination will be declared shortly at 4 pm today through a press conference.
In 2016, the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream was released on June 20 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was 71.95. The pass percentage of boys was 69.19 per cent and for girls it was 74.02 per cent. A total of 3,26,107 students had appeared for the Intermediate examination out of which a total of 90,871 were from science stream, 47,622 from commerce while 1,87,610 from arts
Step 1: Go to one of the websites mentioned aboveStep 2: Click on the link for the Jharkhand JAC resultsStep 3: Select the Class 12 intermediate, class 10 resultStep 4: Fill your details in the fields provided and submit the sameStep 5: Results will appear on your screenStep 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference
In 2017, the pass percentage for Class 12 science stream was 52.35 per cent and that for the commerce stream was 60.09 per cent. This was much lower than 2016’s pass percentages of 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce. Around 3,17,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination this year. For Class 12, the first paper was begin with geology and music on March 8 and will end with computer science and anthrology paper on March 27.
Last year girls outshine boys in the Jharkhand Class 12 Board exam results for science and commerce. However, boys outperformed girls in the Class 10 board exams, the result of which was declared on the same day.
In science and commerce, the pass percentage dipped compared to 2016. Out of the 90,871 examinees in science, 47,589 passed the exams, securing a pass percentage of 52.36 per cent. In commerce, out of the 47,622 students, 28,618 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 60.09 per cent.
Last year, the pass percentage in science was 58.36 per cent and in the Commerce, it was 62.94 per cent. In 2010, the state witnessed the lowest pass percentage of 30.33 per cent in science. The lowest in commerce till date is 51.27 per cent in 2011.
Last year, as many as 65,953 boys appeared for the science exams of which 34,110 passed. The pass percentage was recorded at 51.71 per cent. Out of the 24,918 girls, 13,479 passed. Their pass percentage 54.09 per cent was higher than boys. In Commerce, 15,012 of the 28,123 boys passed the exam, and 13,606 of 19,499 girls passed. The pass percentage for girls was 69.77 per cent against 53.37 per cent of boys.
Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had to revise the result of Class 10 students as nearly 35,000 more students had cleared the examinations. They had earlier been declared ‘failed’ since the JAC had overlooked a crucial provision regarding language subjects. The results, declared on May 30, showed that of 4,693,311 students, who sat for the Boards, 2,68,308 students had cleared the exams — a pass percentage of 57.91, an all-time low for Class 10 since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005
Jharkhand Inter exams rescheduled due to Ramnavmi. The papers scheduled for March 26 to April 2 were mathematics and statistics and subjects rescheduled from March 27 to April 3 were computer science is anthropology.
District wise performance in Science stream
Palamau- 65.17%
Giridi- 61.25%
Hazaribagh- 61.12%
Kodarma- 58.49%
Deogarh- 55.39%
Ranchi- 52.17%
Dumka- 50.99%
Ramgarh- 49.50%
Dhanbad- 48.73%
West Singhbhum- 47.24%
Simdega- 86.5%
Kodarma- 78.16%
Ranchi- 75%
Hazaribagh- 72.51%
Lohardagga- 72%
Khunti- 71.14%
The performance of girls was better than boys in comparison to the previous years in the commerce stream with 75.74% girls passing as against 61.49% boys.
This year 16,618 students have secured first division in Science strea,, 26,337- second division, 1,711- third division.
This year, 44,677 students have cleared in Science stream drafting a pass percentage of 48.34.
In a press conference at JAC headquarters, Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh informed that the overall pass percentage in the science stream for Class 12 this year has been 48.34 per cent. “A total of 93,781 students had registered for the examinations and 93,405 had actually appeared. Out of them, 16,618 passed in the first division,” he said.
Compared to last year, the pass percentage has fallen by around four percent. The dip is for the second consecutive year. In 2016, the pass percentage in science was over 58 per cent, which came down to 52.36 per cent in 2017.
The result of Jharkhand Academic Council JAC Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination was declared on June 7, 2018. This year. 48.34% passed in Science stream, and 67.49% in Commerce stream.
Open JAC’s official website - jharresults.nic.in. Then click on the ‘Results’ tab and a new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details. Click on submit and your result will appear. Most state boards have announced the result of Inter exams keeping in mind the UG admission process
The Jharkhand Academic Council was established for holding and conducting examinations of Intermediate, Secondary, Madhyama and Madarsa from Vastaniyan to Fazil for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other examination as assigned to the council by the State Govt from time to time. Besides the Council also accords opening permission of school Inter College & School and recommends for their recognition to the HRD. It also recommends the madarsa well as Sanskrit School for their recognition to the HRD.
After passing the 10th class examination, candidates can apply for the schools located in JHARKHAND. Candidates can choose the streams, i.e. science, commerce & arts as per their choice. The admission to the 11th class is completely depends on your performance in 10th exam. The school release the merit list for science, commerce & arts streams. Candidates can get admission on the basis of the merit list published by the school. Candidates have to fill the admission form given by the school separately.
In 2018, a number of people, including students, have been detained in Jharkhand’s Chatra Sadar police station area for cheating and on suspicion of being part of the leak of Class X and Class XII question papers. An FIR was filed in this regard by the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, alleging that cheating was being resorted to by students with the help of some unidentified persons.
Apart from it, 3 people and 9 students were arrested in jharkhand with leaked 10th board maths paper in their possession. According to DNA, the three people arrested were from a coaching centre called 'Study Vision' which reportedly leaked the question papers.
Six students, who allegedly went into their class 10th Mathematics exams with solved papers, were detained in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday in connection with CBSE paper leaks, the police said in Chatra.