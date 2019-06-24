JAC Delhi counselling begin for BTech, BArch admissions: Check documents needed, cut-off

JAC Delhi counselling 2019: The first round of counselling for admission to BTech and BArch programmes in the Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) has begun. Today – June 24 will be the first round of counselling conducted by the Joint Admission Counseling (JAC) for 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for counselling at DTU and NSUT from 10 am to 2 pm where Delhi region EWS counselling for JEE Main rank up to 10,000 will be conducted today. Delhi region counselling till rank 25000 will be held on June 25 and 26 as well. Counselling for both Delhi and outside Delhi region will be held at IGDTYW and IIIT-Delhi on June 26.

JAC counselling 2019: Documents needed

— JEE Main admit card

— Class 12 marks sheet

— Class 10 marks sheet

— Fee payment receipt

— Category certificate

For the second round of counselling, registrations will be held from June 29 to June 30 up to 5 pm. The seat allotment result will be declared on July 5, 2019. The registered candidates will have to get their documents verified on July 1 between 10 am and 11 am at IIIT-Delhi, Okhla Industrial Estate, phase III Delhi. The second round of counselling for Delhi region (EWS, SC, ST, general) will be held on July 8, for OBC, CW, PD, SG, TP etc category candidates from Delhi region will be held on July 9 and for those belonging to outside Delhi, the counselling will be held on July 10 at DTU and NSUT. For all category candidates from both Delhi and outside, counselling will be held on July 9 at IGDTUW and IIIT-Delhi.

A total of four rounds of counselling will be conducted. The registration for the third and fourth round will be held on July 11 and July 16, respectively. Meanwhile, the counselling process for students under the Kashmiri Migrant category has been put on hold based on Delhi High Court notice.