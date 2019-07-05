JAC Delhi counselling 2019: Seat allotment results to be released today

JAC Delhi counselling 2019: The seat allotment results for second round of counselling for admission to BTech, BArch and related programmes at the Delhi-based institutes will be released on Friday, July 5, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website jacdelhi.nic.in.

Selected candidates will have to get their documents verified and block seat by paying fee. The document verification for candidates belonging to Delhi region will be held on July 8 at DTU and NSUT campuses. On July 9, the process will be conducted at DTU, NSUT, IGDTUW and IIIT-Delhi for both Delhi and outside Delhi candidates.

JAC counselling round 2: Documents needed

— Fee receipt

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Caste certificate

— Income certificate

— Nativity certificate

— PwD certificate, if applicable

— JEE Main/Advanced admit card

— Bonus Point documents, if eligible for IIIT-D bonus point

— Medical fitness certificate

JAC Delhi 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jacdelhi.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘registration log-in’

Step 3: Click on ‘pay participation fee’

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Chose course/college, submit

JAC Delhi 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1500

If seats are left vacant, the third round of counselling will also be conducted. It will be held on July 11, 2019 up till 5 pm. The result of which will be declared on July 13, 2019.

The institutes which are enrolling candidates under the Joint Admission Counselling are Delhi including NSUT, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technological University for Women (IGDTUW) and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi.

In total NSUT had 1080, DTU has 1925 and IIIT Delhi has 382 seats for BTech and 40 seats for BArch in IGDTUW. Of these, several have been filed under the first round of counselling. Candidates will have to check the updates seat matrix on the official website, jacdelhi.nic.in