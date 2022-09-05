scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

JAC Delhi BTech Admission 2022: Registration begins; check how to register

JAC Delhi BTech Admission 2022: Interested candidates can register for the engineering courses at the official website — jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

JAC Delhi B Tech Admission 2022, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, JAC Delhi Btech application process 2022, JAC Delhi Btech registration Process 2022, JAC Delhi Btech Counselling process 2022JAC Delhi BTech Admission 2022: The last date to register for these programmes is September 25.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

JAC Delhi BTech Admission 2022: The Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) has commenced the registration process for engineering and allied courses at five Delhi-based institutions. Interested candidates can register for the engineering courses at the official website — jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

The last date to register for these programmes is September 25. Only those candidates who have qualified in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 and meet other eligibility conditions can apply for JAC Delhi BTech admission.

JAC Delhi BTech Admission 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website — jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘Admission Services’ section, tap on the registration link.

Step 3: You will be taken to the NIC admission login page.

Step 4: Select the board/agency as ‘Joint Admission Counselling Delhi’ and then select the counselling year and click on submit.

Step 5: Now, complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Step 6: After successful registration, you will be asked for options of choice filling. Select the institutes of your choice in order of your preference.

Step 7: Preview your submitted details and save a copy on your device.

Step 8: Pay the application fee and then download and print the receipt for further use.

For the year 2022, 6372 engineering seats are offered by five institutional bodies participating in the JAC 2022. The counselling process for JAC Delhi admissions will be done in four rounds with an additional spot selection round, if the seats remain vacant.

