JAC Delhi application ends on June 9, apply at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi will close the registration process for JAC Delhi 2026 on June 9. JAC Delhi is the centralised body overseeing seat allotment in engineering colleges across the capital, offering admissions to BTech and BArch programmes. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid any last-minute difficulties or technical glitches.
To complete the registration, candidates must fill out the application form, make the payment, and submit their college preferences on time.
The counselling process covers admissions to colleges such as:
– Delhi Technological University (DTU)
– Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)
– Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)
– Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi)
– Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DESU)
A non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,500 is applicable for all candidates participating in the counselling process. The amount can be paid using a debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or any other form of online payment that is available on the portal.
Follow these steps to apply for the counselling process:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the JAC Delhi Admission Portal at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: Search for the registration link and click on it
Step 3: Enter the details as required
Step 4: Fill out the form
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents
Step 6: Choose the college of your preference
Step 7: Pay the fees
Step 8: Click on Submit
Step 9: Download the form and print it out for future use
Admissions will be determined based on JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2026 scores. Candidates who have cleared JEE Main Paper 1 are eligible for BTech programmes, while those who qualified Paper 2 can apply for BArch.
For BTech admissions at DTU, NSUT, IGDTUW, and DSEU, seat allotment will be based on the Common Rank List of JEE Main Paper 1. IIIT Delhi, however, will factor in the JEE percentile score along with bonus points awarded for achievements in Olympiads, programming contests, sports, chess, cultural activities, innovation, and the National Talent Search Exam.
BArch admissions at NSUT and IGDTUW will be based on JEE Main Paper 2 ranks.