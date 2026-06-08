JAC Delhi application ends on June 9, apply at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

The last date to register for JAC Delhi is June 9 (image: ai generated)

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi will close the registration process for JAC Delhi 2026 on June 9. JAC Delhi is the centralised body overseeing seat allotment in engineering colleges across the capital, offering admissions to BTech and BArch programmes. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid any last-minute difficulties or technical glitches.

To complete the registration, candidates must fill out the application form, make the payment, and submit their college preferences on time.

The counselling process covers admissions to colleges such as: