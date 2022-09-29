JAC Delhi Admissions 2022: Seat allotment result for round 1 declared

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result for Round 1: The Joint Admission Counselling, Delhi today released the seat allotment result for round 1 of JAC Delhi, BTech and BArch Counselling 2022. The candidates can check their result on the official website– jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

The registration for JAC Delhi began on September 1 and closed on September 25. Only those candidates who qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 and met other eligibility conditions could apply for JAC Delhi BTech admission.

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result for Round 1: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘seat allotment result round 1 of JAC Delhi B.Tech. and B.Arch. Counselling 2022’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as JEE (Main) application number, password, security pin

Step 4: Check the result and download for future reference

The candidates will now have to report in person for document verification and pay the fees at their respective institutes from 10 am to 4 pm till October 4.

This year, 6372 engineering seats are being offered by five institutions participating in the JAC 2022. The counselling process for JAC Delhi admissions will be done in four rounds with an additional spot selection round, if the seats remain vacant.