scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

JAC Delhi Admissions 2022: Seat allotment result for round 1 declared

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result for Round 1: The candidates can check their result on the official website– jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in The registration for JAC Delhi began on September 1 and closed on September 25.

JAC Delhi, JAC Delhi admission 2022, JAC Delhi 2022, JEE Main, JEE Main 2022This year, 6372 engineering seats are being offered by five institutions participating in the JAC 2022. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result for Round 1: The Joint Admission Counselling, Delhi today released the seat allotment result for round 1 of JAC Delhi, BTech and BArch Counselling 2022. The candidates can check their result on the official website– jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

The registration for JAC Delhi began on September 1 and closed on September 25. Only those candidates who qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 and met other eligibility conditions could apply for JAC Delhi BTech admission.

Read |JoSAA Counselling 2022: Seat allocation result for round 2 released, here’s how to check

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result for Round 1: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘seat allotment result round 1 of JAC Delhi B.Tech. and B.Arch. Counselling 2022’
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as JEE (Main) application number, password, security pin
Step 4: Check the result and download for future reference

The candidates will now have to report in person for document verification and pay the fees at their respective institutes from 10 am to 4 pm till October 4.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...

This year, 6372 engineering seats are being offered by five institutions participating in the JAC 2022. The counselling process for JAC Delhi admissions will be done in four rounds with an additional spot selection round, if the seats remain vacant.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 01:36:17 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: Muruga Mutt seer seeks HC permission to sign cheques for employees’ salaries

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement