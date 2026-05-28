JAC Delhi 2026 Counselling: Registration opens for DTU, NSUT, IIIT-Delhi for BTech

JAC Delhi Counselling Begins 2026: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi has started the registration process for the JAC Delhi 2026 counselling process from today, May 28, 2026. Students who want to get admission into top engineering colleges can apply online for the BTech and BArch programmes. The deadline to submit the application form is June 9, 2026.
To submit the registration form, students have to fill out the application form, make the payment, make their choice and submit the forms. It is advised that students complete the application form before the deadline to avoid any last-minute problems.
The counselling process will be held for the following colleges:
–Delhi Technological University (DTU)
–Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT),
–Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)
–Indraprastha University of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi)
–Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.
Candidates who are applying for the counselling process have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1500. Applicants should keep in mind that the fees are non-refundable. The fees can be paid in any kind of online mode that is provided by the portal.
To apply for the counselling process, students have to follow the process mentioned below:
Step 1- Go to the official website of JAC Delhi Admission Portal-jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in
Step 2- Search for the registration link and click on it.
Step 3- Enter the details as required.
Step 4- Fill out the form.
Step 5- Upload the necessary documents.
Step 6- Choose the college of your preference.
Step 7- Pay the fees.
Step 8- Submit and download the form.
The admission will be decided on the JEE Main 2026 marks. Those who have qualified for JEE Main Paper 1 are eligible to apply for BTech, while those who cleared Paper 2 can apply for B.Arch. Admissions in DTU, NSUT, IGDTUW, and DSEU for BTEch the process will be based on the Common Rank List for JEE Main Paper 1.
Meanwhile, IIIT Delhi will take the JEE percentile score, along with the bonus points, which will be given for achievements in Olympiads, programming contests, sports, chess, culture, innovation, and the National Talent Search Exam. Admission in NSUT and IGDTUW for the BArch course will take place from JEE Main Paper 2 ranks.
Candidates can register and modify their choice between June 26 and June 28, 2026. This will help the students who have missed the first deadline to fill out the form and to make changes in their preferred college.