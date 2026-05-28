JAC Delhi 2026 Counselling: Registration opens for DTU, NSUT, IIIT-Delhi for BTech

JAC Delhi Counselling Begins 2026: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi has started the registration process for the JAC Delhi 2026 counselling process from today, May 28, 2026. Students who want to get admission into top engineering colleges can apply online for the BTech and BArch programmes. The deadline to submit the application form is June 9, 2026.

To submit the registration form, students have to fill out the application form, make the payment, make their choice and submit the forms. It is advised that students complete the application form before the deadline to avoid any last-minute problems.

The counselling process will be held for the following colleges: