JAC Delhi 2019: Counselling begins for admission to BTech, BArch courses; eligibility, how to apply

JAC Delhi 2019: The online registration for admission to BTech and BArch programmes under the Joint Admission Counselling (JAC), Delhi has begun at the official website, jacdelhi.nic.in. This year the JAC is being coordinated by the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT). The last date to apply is June 18 while the fee payment window will be closed on June 17 (Monday) at 5 pm.

Through these counselling sessions, one may apply for admission to engineering/architecture colleges in Delhi including NSUT, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi.

JAC Delhi 2019: Eligibility

For admission to BTech courses at NSUT, IGDTUW and DTU, a student should secure 60 per cent marks or more in aggregate in physics, chemistry and mathematics and have passed in English as one of the subjects in class 12. The student must also have a rank in JEE Main 2019.

For IIIT-D a student must secure 80 per cent marks in aggregate of best of five subjects and 80 per cent or more in maths and have a JEE Main 2019 rank.

For admission to BArch courses, a student with 50 per cent aggregate marks in class 12 with PCM as main subjects or 50 per cent marks on 10+3 diploma in engineering and JEE Main 2019 (paper II for architecture), rank can apply.

JAC Delhi 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jacdelhi.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘registration log-in’

Step 3: Click on ‘pay particiation fee’

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Chose course/college, submit

JAC Delhi 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1500

JAC Delhi 2019: Documents required

JEE Main admit card

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 marks sheet

Fee payment receipt

In NSUT, a total of 1080, in DTU 1925 and in IIIT Delhi 382 seats for BTech and 40 seats for BArch in IGDTUW that are to be filled. The number of seats will be updated accordingly at the JAC portal before the first round of counselling. In case one fails to apply for the first round of counselling, they can apply for the second round, if there are seats left.