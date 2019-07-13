JAC counselling third round result, cut-off declared: How to secure seat in Delhi’s engingeering colleges

JAC counselling third round result 2019: The Joint Admission Counselling (JAC), Delhi released the result for the third round of counselling at its website, jacdelhi.nic.in. Those who clear the round are eligible for admission for BTech or BArch courses at Delhi-based colleges including Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-D) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT).

Advertising

Candidates who have made it to the list will now have to report for admission at the respective university or institute on July 15 (Monday) from 10 am to 2 pm. Candidates need to carry their original documents along. Those who have not clear need to register for the fourth round. The registrations will be open till July 16, 5 pm.

Read| Emerging engineering courses

JAC counselling third round result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jacdelhi.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration log-in link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Read| Why there are fewer women at IITs?

JAC Delhi 2019: Documents required

— JEE Main admit card

— Class 12 marks sheet

— Class 10 marks sheet

— Fee payment receipt

— Counselling result

— Choice filling

— Nativity certificates

— Date of birth proof

— Reservation certificate, if applicable

In NSUT, a total of 1080, in DTU 1925 and in IIIT Delhi 382 seats for BTech and 40 seats for BArch in IGDTUW that are to be filled.