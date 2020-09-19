JAC counselling 2020: Here’s how to get admission in Delhi-based engineering colleges

JAC counselling 2020: Register at jacdelhi.nic.in (Representational image)

JAC counselling 2020: The registration process for admission to Delhi government-funded colleges for undergraduate level courses offering engineering, architecture, and management programmes will begin from September 21. The admission process will be carried by Joint Admissions Counseling (JAC) 2020. Interested can apply jacdelhi.nic.in.

The last date to complete registration is October 9 till 11:59 pm. If a candidate misses on the deadline, they can participate in further rounds of counselling, however, they will not be considered for seats under the first round.

Students who have cleared the JEE Main can participate in the counselling rounds. The admissions will be given on the basis of the rank of students in JEE Main. A total of 5,448 seats in engineering and 40 seats in architecture courses are on offer. This year, Delhi Technological University is the coordinating institution for JAC.

The counselling will be held online and several colleges including Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi, and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) will admit students through JAC.

As many as 85 per cent of seats in all participating institutions are earmarked for candidates belonging to the Delhi region while 15 per cent are for students from outside Delhi. If a student has passed their exams from a school or college in the National Capital Territory (NCT), they will be considered to be from Delhi, as per the rules.

There is no age limit to apply for admission. Candidates need to secure a minimum percentage in the qualifying exam or class 12 board exams. For admission to BTech, dual degree or MBA degrees candidates need to have scored at least 60 per cent marks for admission at DTU, IGDTUW, NSUT, however, for IIIT-Delhi candidates need 70 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent for OB/CW, 50 per cent for SC/ST/PD. For IIT-Delhi the cut-off is 65 per cent for OBC, CW and PD candidates and 60 per cent for SC and ST candidates.

Candidates will also have to pay a registration cum conselling fee of Rs 1500, additional charges will be applicable.

