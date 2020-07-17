JAC Class 12th result declaration time postponed, check update

JAC 12th Result 2020: Result to be announced at 5 pm at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh JAC 12th Result 2020: Result to be announced at 5 pm at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC will release the results of class 12 science, commerce and arts streams at 5 pm today, delayed from its scheduled 1 pm. As per the council, the result time was postponed to the direction of Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto. “As directed by the minister, JAC will announce the results of intermediate examinations today at 5 pm instead of 1 pm. The programme has been rescheduled due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the official informed.

Once declared, over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students who had appeared in the intermediate exam will get their result today. The exam was conducted from February 11 to 28. A total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,263) students appeared in the arts stream adn commerce- 28,515, science- 76,585. The results are usually released in May, however, this year it saw a delay due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases.

The students will get their results through the websites- jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The students can also check this website- exam-result.in to get result.

A candidate can also register him/her here at indianexpress.com for the same. After completing the registration, he/she will be notified with the results and any updates regarding the same on their email id and mobile phone.

To check JAC intermediate exam result, the students need to click on the direct link available on the websites. Enter the registration number/ roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, around 57 per cent students passed in the science stream exam, while the pass percentage in Commerce stream touched at 70.44 per cent. Any student who is not satisfied with their grades can apply for re-evaluation, and students who fail to clear the exams can appear for compartmental/ improvement exam.

