JAC Class 12 board exams admit card released, here’s how to download

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Hall ticket for class 12 intermediate exam on March 1, 2022. Candidates can download the hall ticket from their official website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC Board exams will be held from March 24 to April 25, 2022 in offline mode. Around 8 lakh students will appear for JAC 12th board exams this year.
JAC Class 12 board exams admit card: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Intermediate admit card 2022’ link, on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on school login.
Step 4: Enter the credentials.
Step 5: Click on submit. Admit card will be displayed.
Step 6: Download and print it for future reference.
Jharkhand Board exams for both the terms will start from March 24 for class 10 and class 12. Class 10 students will appear in the first shift and class 12 students will give exams in the second shift. Admit cards for class 10 candidates will be released shortly. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.
