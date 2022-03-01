JAC Class 12 board exams admit card released, here’s how to download

Candidates can download the hall ticket from their official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in. (Representative image)

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Hall ticket for class 12 intermediate exam on March 1, 2022. Candidates can download the hall ticket from their official website – jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC Board exams will be held from March 24 to April 25, 2022 in offline mode. Around 8 lakh students will appear for JAC 12th board exams this year.