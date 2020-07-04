JAC Board 11th Result 2020 declared: How to check marks online

JAC Board 11th Result 2020 out at jac.nic.in (Screengrab) JAC Board 11th Result 2020 out at jac.nic.in (Screengrab)

JAC Board 11th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result for the class 11 exams at its official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can get the results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in as well. Over 3 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 11 exams.

A total of 3,39,061 had appeared for the exam of which 3,23,924 have passed it. A pass percentage of 95.5 per cent has been observed in JAC class 11 results 2020. To pass the exams, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks. In exams having theory as well as practical sections, students need to pass each section separately. The same rule applies for class 10 and class 12 Jharkhand board exams.

JAC Board 11th Result 2020: How to check

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on JAC result 2020 link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates can take a print out of the result sheet. It can act as a provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheet will be released later from the respective schools.

Further, students can expect the class 10 result for Jharkhand Board in the coming week as well. As per reports, the evaluation process has been completed and the board is likely to declare the result in the coming week. Around 6.21 lakh students had reportedly appeared for class 10 exams.

