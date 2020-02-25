JAC Class 11th admit card to release today

Jharkhand JAC admit card: Download at jac.jharkhand.gov.in (Representational image) Jharkhand JAC admit card: Download at jac.jharkhand.gov.in (Representational image)

JAC class 11 admit card: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the admit card for class 11 board exams today – Februry 25, as per officials. The JAC class 11 admit card will be available at the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The admit cards for JAC class 10, 12 and 8 have already been released.

The JAC class 11 exams are expected to be held from March 5. The exam venue, timing and other details will be mentioned on the admit card. To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks to pass the exam. Those who fail in one exam with little margin will have a chance to be ‘promoted’ to the next class.

JAC class 11 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on admit card link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

As per rules, it is mandatory to carry admit card and identity proof to the exam hall. Further, use of any communication devices are banned in the exams.

Last year, 2.54 lakh appeared for the exam. The number is expected to be similar this year. Of these, 82.61 per cent were declared passed and additional 6.39 per cent were promoted. The JAC from last year has also announced not to conduct compartment exam for class 11. This is expected to increase pass percentage of JAC class 12 result, as per officiails.

