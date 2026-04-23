Jharkhand JAC 10th Result Out: How to check at Digilocker, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2026: The JAC has declared the result for the class 10 examination on their official website – jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand,gov.in. The results are now available on the website mentioned above for students to access. Apart from this, the results are also available in Digilocker.
Students have to go to the official link of JAC and click on the link for the JAC class 10 result 2026. After that, enter your roll number and roll code and click on submit. The class 10 result will be displayed on the screen. Students can download it and save it for future use.
In the previous year, JAC achieved a pass percentage of 91.71 per cent in the matric exam. In 2024, the pass percentage for the class 10 exam was 90.39 per cent. This year, the Class 10 exam was conducted from February 3 to February 17, 2026.
Students who are displeased with their marks have the option of re-evaluation or taking the improvement exam. Students can fill out the application form for the re-evaluation once it is available on their website. Students need to make a note that the marks which are published after the re-evaluation are the final marks and there will be no changes after that.
Those who have failed in a maximum of three subjects can apply for the compartment exam. These help the students to save their academic year without having a gap. Those who were absent in the main exam for three subjects can also apply for the exam provided they have filled up the application form.
Last year, the improvement/Compartment exam for class 10 was held between August 23 to August 29, 2025. The result was published on October 14, 2025 by the Jharkhand Academic Council.
Students are advised to visit the official websites of jacresults.com and jac.jharkahnd.gov.in to get the latest update regarding the announcement of the datesheet for the compartment exam and the application form for re-evaluation and re-checking.