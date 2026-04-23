Jharkhand JAC 10th Result Out: How to check at Digilocker, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2026: The JAC has declared the result for the class 10 examination on their official website – jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand,gov.in. The results are now available on the website mentioned above for students to access. Apart from this, the results are also available in Digilocker.

Students have to go to the official link of JAC and click on the link for the JAC class 10 result 2026. After that, enter your roll number and roll code and click on submit. The class 10 result will be displayed on the screen. Students can download it and save it for future use.