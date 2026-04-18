Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2026: When did board declare results in the past?

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JAC 10th Class Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing the Class 10 results in April. Students can check their result from the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, once the results are declared. To access and download the JAC Class 10 result, students will have to key in the roll code and roll number. The roll code and roll number details are present on the admit cards released for the exam.
The Council held its Class 10 exam from February 3 to February 17 this year. Around 4.23 lakh students had registered to take the Class 10 JAC 2026 exams. The Jharkhand board Class 10 exams were held at 1,232 centres. To make sure the JAC 2026 exams were fair, the Council had installed CCTV cameras at all the examination halls and invigilators were prohibited from carrying mobile phones during the examinations.
Last year, the council declared its Class 10 results on May 27 for the exams held from February 11 to March 3. The overall pass percentage last year was 91.71 per cent. In 2024, the JAC published the results on April 19. In 2023 and 2022, the results of class 10 were published on May 23, 2023, and June 21, 2022, respectively.
|Year
|Result date
|2025
|May 27
|2024
|April 19
|2023
|May 23
|2022
|June 21
Step 1: Go to the official JAC website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the matric result 2026 link.
Step 3: Enter required details like your name, date of birth and registration number or roll number.
Step 4: The JAC Board Class 10 result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Save and download the Class 10 Jharkhand board result for future use
Students unsatisfied with the JAC board Class 10 result will have the option to apply for scrutiny of their papers. The board will announce JAC Class 10 supplementary exam details once the Class 10 result is declared.
The board is in the process of declaring results. On April 17, JAC Class 9 annual exam results were announced. The JAC Class 9 exams were held in February and March.