Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2026: When did board declare results in the past?

JAC 10th Class Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing the Class 10 results in April. Students can check their result from the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, once the results are declared. To access and download the JAC Class 10 result, students will have to key in the roll code and roll number. The roll code and roll number details are present on the admit cards released for the exam.

The Council held its Class 10 exam from February 3 to February 17 this year. Around 4.23 lakh students had registered to take the Class 10 JAC 2026 exams. The Jharkhand board Class 10 exams were held at 1,232 centres. To make sure the JAC 2026 exams were fair, the Council had installed CCTV cameras at all the examination halls and invigilators were prohibited from carrying mobile phones during the examinations.