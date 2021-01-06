Jharkhand Board Class 10 model question paper released, 30% MCQs

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi released the model question paper for class 10 at its official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The online application forms for the secondary and intermediate exams have also been released. Students who wish to appear for the exam can download it from the official website.

As per the exam pattern, this year, the question paper will have 30 per cent of the marks in theory paper dedicated to multiple-choice questions.

The council chairman Arvind Prasad Singh said that the board exams will be commenced on March 9, and will be continued till March 26. The board is likely to announce the entire datesheet this week. To pass the exams, candidates would have to obtain 33 per cent marks in theory as well as practicals in both classes 10 and 12 exams. In madhyama or Sanskrit exams, the pass marks are 30 per cent.

In case a student fails to clear the exam in three or fewer exams, they will be eligible to appear for the compartment exam and clear the subjects. Those who do not clear exams in more than three subjects will have to repeat the year.