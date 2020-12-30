JAC Classes 10, 12 compartmental exams result declared, steps to check marks online

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi has released the compartmental result for secondary and intermediate exams at its official website — jacresults.nic.in. The compartment exams are held for students who have failed in a maximum of three subjects including elective or optional subjects.

Several state board and even CBSE had cancelled the compartmental exams due to the pandemic this year. These boards have decided to promote students by giving them grace marks. Those who need to view the result for JAC compartmental exams can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear

In the annual JAC result, 82.53 per cent of students in the arts stream passed the exam while in commerce the pass percentage was 77.27 per cent. For the science stream, the pass percentage was 59.72 per cent. In class 10, as many as 75.01 per cent of students who appeared for the exam passed it.